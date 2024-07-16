California.- Billionaire Elon Musk said he will move the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X from California to Texas.

Musk said Tuesday that he plans to move SpaceX from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. SpaceX will move to Austin from San Francisco.

She called a new law signed Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that prohibits school districts from requiring staff to notify parents about their children’s gender identity changes the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

“I made it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and businesses to leave California to protect their children,” Musk wrote.

Tesla, where Musk is chief executive, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California, in 2021.

In another post, Musk said he was fed up with having to “dodge gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building.”

Musk has also said he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.