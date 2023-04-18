According to the businessman, TruthGPT will “seek the truth” of the universe so that artificial intelligence does not “annihilate humans”

The entrepreneur Elon Musk said he will create his own AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot, TruthGPT, as an alternative to ChatGPT – a tool he helped fund as a member of the OpenAI company. The English word “truth” means truth.

“I’m going to start something I call TruthGPT, or an ultimate truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”, said Musk in an interview with the broadcaster Fox News, Aired on Monday (17.Apr.2023). “I think this might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans..”

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and left the company’s board in 2018. In 2019, he declared that he left the company to focus on Tesla and SpaceX.

According to him, OpenAI has become an organization “for profit” which has allied itself with Microsoft. Musk even accused Google co-founder Larry Page of not taking AI security seriously. ChatGPT is now a commercially owned product of Microsoft and Google.

According to the businessman, AI “has the potential to destroy civilization”. Musk declared that an AI can write incredibly well, having the power to manipulate public opinion.

“What happens when something much smarter than the smartest person comes along?”, he questioned, “It’s called a singularity. It’s a singularity like a black hole, because you don’t know what happens after that. It’s hard to predict“, he spoke. “So I think we should be cautious with AI and I think there should be some government oversight because it’s a danger to the public.”

Musk said he was an advocate of strong but sensible regulation. “It’s no fun being regulated. It’s kinda hard to be regulated”, he declared. “I think we have a better chance of advanced AI being beneficial to humanity in this circumstance.”

The businessman is still CEO of Twitter. He bought the social network in October last year for $44 billion. In the interview with Fox Newssaid he recently rated the platform at “less than half” of the purchase price.