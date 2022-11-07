New owner of the social network responded to Brazilian profiles about TSE decisions that brought down accounts in the country

Businessman Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, said this Sunday (6.Nov.2022) that he will analyze the cases of censored profiles of the social network in Brazil. By decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), politicians’ accounts are being overturned for charging the Court with doubts about the electronic voting system.

“I will take a look at this”, declared the billionaire in answer commentator Paulo Figueiredo Filho, from Young Pan News.

Earlier, he questioned another user who complained gives “draconian ideological censorship” against “the right of the Brazilian people to freedom of expression”. musk he responded: “What censorship are you referring to?”.

Here are the tweets:

Then, the communication coordinator of Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) re-election campaign, Fábio Wajngarten commented on the businessman’s speech. “I’m confused. If @elonmusk questions Brazil’s electoral process, will he be banned from Twitter or will Twitter be banned from Brazil?”wrote on his profile on the social network.

The demonstrations brought to the new owner of Twitter took place after profiles of politicians were censored for raising doubts about electronic voting machines. One of them was that of the economist Marcos Cintracandidate for vice president on the slate of Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) in the 2022 elections.

He reproduced questions made by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), defeated in the 2nd round by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PL). He said that he does not agree with the current head of state, but that his concerns deserve answers from the Electoral Court.

Cintra said that there is no explanation as to why Lula got 100% of the votes in hundreds of polls in Brazil. According to the former secretary of the Federal Revenue, Bolsonaro did not have such a performance in any ballot box.

In reality, there were 144 ballot boxes in which Lula had 100% of the votes and 3 ballot boxes in which 100% went to Bolsonaro. This phenomenon of in some specific places having 100% of the votes for some candidate occurs in several elections. By themselves, these cases are not an indication of fraud.

After Cintra’s tweets, the TSE suspended her profile on the platform. The president of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes, gave the Federal Police 48 hours to collect a statement from the economist.

In addition to Cintra, Bolsonarist profiles were censored by court decisions. Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), the most voted deputy in the country, had his account suspended on Friday (4.nov).

Current councilor in Belo Horizonte, Nikolas transcribed a live of Argentine Fernando Cerimedo questioning the security of electronic voting machines.

The claims are not true. In May, the TPS (Public Security Test) Evaluation Committee issued a report proving the security and integrity of the system.

The Armed Forces and 3 other inspection entities also signed the zeroth of the vote tallying systems last Sunday (30.Oct). The document serves to prove that there is no vote computed in the machine before voting begins.

the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) also had its social media accounts suspended. According to her, the suspension is due to a decision by the TSE, but there is nothing published in the Electoral Court website. Decisions on taking down the congresswoman’s social media accounts are confidential.

Among other sanctioned congressmen are the deputies Colonel Thaddeus (PL-SP) and Major Victor Hugo (PL-GO).