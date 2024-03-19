Businessman suggests that his consumption of the substance would benefit Tesla investors

Entrepreneur Elon Musk suggested in an interview that his consumption of ketamine would benefit Tesla investors. According to him, the substance is prescribed by his doctors to treat his “negative mood”.

In February, a report from Wall Street Journal said that the billionaire's relationship with members of the board of his companies is permeated by drug use. In addition to Tesla, he owns SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter). The newspaper had already reported, in January, that the consumption of illicit drugs worried corporate executives.

In an interview with journalist Don Lemon published on Monday (18.mar.2024) by CNNMusk said “have moments” in which he faces a “negative chemical state” in your brain, something like a “depression that is not linked to any negative news”.

He stated: “Ketamine is useful in bringing someone out of a negative mood”. He claimed to have a prescription for the medicine, issued by “a real doctor”. According to the businessman, he uses “a small amount“of substance”every two weeks or so”.

The medication is an anesthetic that has been used experimentally to treat depression, anxiety and other types of disorders.

Musk denied excessive use of ketamine, as it would make him unable to perform his duties in the companies he owns. “I have a lot of work, I usually work 16 hours a day”, he declared. “So, there is no way to be mentally incapacitated for a long period of time.”he added, adding that he does not see that this use could impact his companies.

“From Wall Street's perspective, what matters is execution“, he said. “Are you building value for investors? Tesla is worth almost as much as the rest of the auto industry combined“, continued. “We had the best-selling car in the world last year. So, from the investors' point of view, if I take something, I should keep taking it”, he added.