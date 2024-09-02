Musk did not rule out that he would seek the seizure of Brazilian assets from US authorities

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he does not rule out his readiness to seek the seizure of Brazilian assets from US authorities. The businessman reported this on his social media page X.

“If the Brazilian government does not return the misappropriated property of X and SpaceX, we will seek retaliatory seizure of government assets. I hope Lula enjoys flying commercial,” Musk wrote.

Earlier, the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil ruled to suspend the work of the social network owned by him. The decision was made after the entrepreneur refused to appoint a legal representative for X in the country. Now, users of the social network in Brazil will be fined.

Musk later compared Judge Alexandre de Morais to Harry Potter villain Voldemort, calling the resemblance “uncanny” and posting a photo of the judge in a black cloak.