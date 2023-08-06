The billionaire did not give a date for the fight, but said that proceeds from the event will be donated to charity.

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, said this Sunday (6.Aug.2023) that his fight against the owner of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, will be broadcast on Twitter – which is now called X. Musk also wrote that the earnings from the event will be donated to organizations for veterans of the United States Armed Forces. He did not name a date. The possibility of a fight between the billionaires was raised in June after Musk’s publication on Zuckerberg launched Threads. “I’m ready for a fight in the ring if he is”, he stated. The Facebook founder responded on his Instagram profile: “Send me the location”.