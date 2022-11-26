The owner of the network reactivated the account of the former US president, banned 2 days after the invasion of the Capitol

For Elon Musk, the suspension of former US President Donald Trump’s account from the Twitter platform after the invasion of the Capitol was a “big mistake🇧🇷 The former president’s account was deactivated 2 days after Republican supporters invaded the US Congress during a session that would certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

🇧🇷I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter corrects a serious mistake in banning your account, despite not having violated the law or the terms of service”, said the billionaire when responding to a publication on twitter on Friday (25.Nov.2022).

🇧🇷Removing an incumbent president from the platform has undermined public trust in Twitter for half of the US.”

Then, still on Twitter, Musk stated have voted for Biden”reluctantly” in the 2020 election, rather than Trump.

“But freedom of expression is the foundation of a strong democracy and must take precedence”said Musk. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped this would be the case under the Biden administration, but I have been disappointed so far.”

Musk decided to reactivate the profile of Trump after conducting a poll on the platform. About 51.8% of the 15 million total votes were in favour.

“I see no reason for that. [volta ao Twitter]🇧🇷 There are many problems on Twitter. The problems are huge and the commitments are negative. You have too many bots, too many fake accounts”said Trump after the announcement that his account would be back.

TRUMP’S SUSPENSION

Twitter permanently blocked Trump’s account on January 8, 2021, saying the decision was made by the “risk of further incitement to violence”🇧🇷 Two days earlier, Republican supporters had invaded the Capitol, which serves as the legislative center of the US state. Protesters arrived at the House and Senate premises as congressmen certified Biden’s victory.

At the time, Trump made several publications on Twitter defending the demonstration held in Washington. Afterwards, he urged the group to respect the law during the raid.

“After a thorough review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further inciting violence.”reported Twitter.