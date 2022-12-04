Musk Reveals How Twitter Covered Biden Jr.’s Case

Three weeks before the 2020 US presidential election, Twitter played a prominent role, obscuring the New York Post scoop on the secret emails of Hunter Biden, son of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. And the operation could have been done, probably, at the request of Biden’s campaign teamprompting post content checkers to violate some internal rules.

But at stake was the impact on the electoral campaign. The story was told on Twitter with a very long thread by freelance journalist Matt Taibbi, collaborator of the Rolling Stones magazine, whose scoop had been announced more than an hour earlier by Elon Musk, with a series of posts that had sent millions of followers into fibrillation of the billionaire and owner of the social network.

Secret internal files would be made available to the network. What emerged is a structured tweet control and review systemalso on detailed requests from Washington: Taibbi premised that both parties had a direct relationship with the Twitter control team, and the White House itself, under Donald Trump, had made requests to censor some posts and accounts, and the requests “had been met and fulfilled”.

But the reporter suggests that the “reviewers” would end up unbalance their intervention in favor of the Democratsgiven that the vast majority of employees were “donors to the Democratic campaign.”

What Musk and Taibbi want to highlight is how the system had gotten “out of control,” too without the knowledge of the very top management of the platform. The then CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, in an internal email had called the “suppression” of news about Hunter Biden “more serious than the story itself”.

The publication of a screenshot of the email caused Taibbi to make a serious mistake for a journalist, that of a violation of privacy: in the image left Dorsey’s email exposed, deleted when opening an email but remained in the queue of the letter. The photo was then deleted, but probably, given the readiness of the web people, it is no longer secret. A stumbling block in a story of lights and shadows.

The journalist speaks of a “Frankenstein-like tale of a mechanism built by humans but escaped the control of its own designers”. “Celebrities or strangers – he adds – could be removed or analyzed at the request of a political party”.

Among the famous people who ended up under the lens of Twitter in October 2020 is the actor and Trumpian supporter James Woods. In an internal email appears a request to “check” a number of accounts, listed, e that request comes from the “Biden team”.

From Twitter they reply that they would take care of it. Taibbi hints at that the same happened also from the Trump campaign, but documenting it would have dulled the impact of today’s story somewhat. And the heart of this is the scoop on Biden’s son, which unfolds over several acts.

“On October 14, 2020 – writes the journalist – the New York Post published the story of the secret emails that emerged from Hunter Biden’s abandoned computer”. “Twitter – he continues – took exceptional steps to suppress the history and remove the links”. The platform technicians would also blocked the transmission of the link with the article through direct message, using a measure adopted only in extreme cases, such as child pornography content.

“White House spokeswoman Kaleigh McEnany – continues the journalist – could not access her account to relaunch the story”. This measure led a Trump campaign staffer, Mike Hahn, to send a furious letter of protest to Twitter: “Kayleigh McEnany – he wrote – was blocked from accessing her account for the simple fact that she spoke about the New York Post story. All it did was cite the story and news reported by other outlets and not contested by the Biden campaign. I need an answer immediately on when and how it will be unblocked”.

Hahn asked how no one had informed him of this Twitter policy of censoring newspaper news. “I expect at least – concluded the email – that you take care of it in the next twenty days”. That is the time window that would have led to Election Day. The protest email had prompted Caroline Strom, Twitter’s public policy manager, to ask the internal team what had happened. An analyst had replied: “The account has been blocked for violating the policy on hacked material.”

But at the time, Taibbi says, no one knew for sure whether the Hunter Biden email story was the result of a hack or, as it would in fact turn out later, it only surfaced because the candidate’s son forgot his computer in a repair shop.

However in the end, and maybe not quite what Musk was hoping for, the former top management of Twitter emerges strengthenedbecause Dorsey emerges as the one who did not like the connivance between the controllers and the staff of the two campaigns.

Taibbi, at the end of the thread, reiterates that the former CEO had started an internal analysis. Who knows if it will be enough to make him accept the fact that his personal email has been publicized in front of millions of users. But the story seems like only the first installment. Musk kept his more than 119 million followers awake overnight with an announcement: “Tune in tomorrow for Episode 2 of The Twitter Files.”

