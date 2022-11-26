Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, revealed that work will soon begin with new authentication tags of different colors to distinguish verified accounts on the social network.
“Sorry for the delay, we are launching Verified on Friday next week,” the billionaire wrote on Twitter.
He explained, “A golden badge will be assigned to companies, a gray badge to governments, and a blue badge to individuals (whether they were celebrities or not). All accounts that are verified will be manually verified before the verification mark is attached to them.” “It’s painful, but necessary,” he added.
In another tweet, Musk explained that all verified individual accounts will be attached to the same blue badge, but some of them may later appear on “a small secondary symbol indicating whether they belong to an organization in the event that this organization trusts it on this basis.”
Musk intends to impose a monthly fee of $ 8 for users who wish to verify their accounts on the platform, in exchange for which they will receive the famous blue verification mark, which was free, but is limited to celebrity accounts.
