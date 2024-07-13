Musk: EU Commission offered illegal secret deal, but X refused

American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk said that the European Commission offered his social network X a “secret illegal deal” in exchange for refusing to fine the social network. He provided details of the deal shared on social networks.

“The European Commission offered X an illegal secret deal: if we quietly and without telling anyone censored the speech (on social media), they would not fine us,” Musk said.

According to the businessman, other platforms, unlike his social network, allegedly went for this deal.

Investigations into X began in December 2023, including into how the platform handled content following the Hamas attack on Israel. The case against X is currently ongoing.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk made a donation to the election campaign of Republican Donald Trump. The size of the donation was not specified, it was only noted that “the amount is significant.”

In May, it was reported that Trump was ready to make Musk his consultant if he wins the presidential election. This would allow the businessman to influence some issues of the economy and border security.