Elon Musk does not run away from his next fight against mark zuckerberg. Taking to Twitter, the billionaire updated his fans and detractors about the expected matchup, informing the online community that the fight will take place in an “epic location” in Italy.

Insisting that the location has been chosen in collaboration with the Italian government, Musk – who recently renamed the social media platform ‘X’ – explained that the boxing match will be streamed live on both Twitter and Meta’s platforms. Zuckerberg. But don’t get too excited.

Despite Musk confirming that he had spoken to Giorgia Meloni and Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, who would have given him an “epic location” in Rome’s historic center, Sangiuliano has said the fight will not take place in Rome. .

“I had a long and friendly conversation with Elon Musk, we talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome,” said Sangiuliano. “We are discussing how to organize a great event of charity and historical evocation, fully respecting and protecting the places. It will not take place in Rome.” “But above all, a large sum, many millions of euros, is expected to be donated to two major Italian pediatric hospitals for the strengthening of structures and scientific research to combat diseases that affect children,” he added.

Then there is the health of Musk…

Musk He responded to a comment asking how his recent MRI had gone, replying that he has a “problem” with his shoulder blade. She said it will require minor surgery and a few months of recovery time.

So much Musk as his “rival” mark zuckerberg have publicly committed to an MMA fight, which initially started as a light joke between the two tech billionaires.

In June, the Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted: “I’m ready for a cage fight if he is.” Zuckerberg responded, inviting Musk to “submit the location” for the proposed fight.

The owner of ‘X’ has been much more expressive about the match, although he has raised eyebrows by suggesting that the fight could be more of a “debate”.

On Sunday, August 6, however, he seemed to confirm the violent nature of the fight, tweeting: “The fight Zuck vs. Musk will air live on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

The 52-year-old then added that he had been “lifting weights all day, getting ready for the fight” against his 39-year-old opponent.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: This is going to generate more hype and disappointment than the remake of red dead redemption.