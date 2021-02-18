The head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, once again took first place in the list of the richest people in the world. Bloomberg.

According to the agency, Musk’s fortune is $ 199.9 billion.This was facilitated by the next round of placement of securities of SpaceX, as a result of which the company raised about $ 850 million, and its total value increased to about $ 74 billion.

Recall that in January, the head of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, regained first place in the ranking of the richest people in the world according to Forbes, which he also lost to the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, for several days.

Earlier it was reported that Bezos went to court in Los Angeles seeking compensation in the amount of $ 1.7 million from the brother of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.