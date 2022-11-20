Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has restored former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. Musk did that after asking for the opinion of Twitter users via a poll on his own platform. Of the more than 15 million votes, a small majority of 51.8 percent thought Trump could return.
