Billionaire Elon Musk has responded to reports that he is donating $45 million a month to a fund supporting former US President Donald Trump’s campaign to return to the White House.

Musk denied donating the money to the Republican presidential candidate’s campaign.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk called a report that he was funding so-called super-PACs “ridiculous.”

Super PACs are legal entities that cannot directly fund a candidate but can spend unlimited amounts on campaigning or field activities.

“I do make some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level,” Musk said.

“Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit and freedom,” he added.

Musk’s comments come days after a new surge in the Democratic Party’s campaign and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ announcement that she will run for president to replace President Joe Biden after his surprise withdrawal.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Musk intends to donate about $45 million a month to a group supporting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and to which other tech figures contribute.

Following the attempted assassination of Trump this month, Musk officially announced his full support for the Republican candidate.