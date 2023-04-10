Musk urged Twitter users to draw their own conclusions after Medvedev’s words about Ukraine

American billionaire and businessman Elon Musk reacted to criticism from users of the social network Twitter because of the publication in the account of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev about Ukraine. Musk’s opinion shared on your page.

Musk responded to criticism from Twitter users due to Medvedev’s post about Ukraine and urged them to make their own decisions when reading the news.

All news is propaganda to some extent. Let people make decisions for themselves Elon Musk Twitter owner

In response to the businessman’s publication, platform users began to accuse him of “not complying with sanctions” against Russia and “allowing Russian leaders back onto the platform.” In turn, Musk stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not his “best friend.”

Medvedev’s publication

On April 8, Medvedev published a post on the VKontakte social network dedicated to the disappearance of Ukraine. In his opinion, the republic will cease to exist, since no one needs it, including Europe, the United States and Russia. A similar entry appeared in the English-language account of the politician in Twitter.

Earlier, in an interview with leading Russian media, Medvedev said that Ukraine is part of Russia. In his opinion, due to geopolitical and historical reasons, for a long time Moscow and Kyiv “put up with the fact that they live in different apartments.”

At the same time, Medvedev admitted that he continues to use Twitter. In his opinion, it is necessary to use the “weapons of the enemy.” The politician called the English-language Twitter a useful resource and said that he decided to post publications on it.

Twitter in Russia

After the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, Twitter began to introduce measures against Russian state media. February 28 company representative declaredthat the social network will start tagging publications of such publications. It was also reported that she would reduce the amount of such content on the platform.

On March 2, Twitter decided to restrict access to Russian state media. “Sanctions from the European Union have legitimately pushed us to refrain from such content in the EU member states, and we intend to follow them,” said platform spokeswoman Kathy Rosbrough.

Elon Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter at the end of October 2022. He personally headed the social network and dissolved the board of directors of the company. Soon, Musk decided to fire about half of Twitter’s employees: about 3.7 thousand of the 7.5 thousand employees were laid off. The rest of the employees were banned from working remotely.

In turn, Roskomnadzor began blocking Twitter in Russia in early March. Prior to this, the agency slowed down the traffic of the social network for not removing information prohibited in the country. In addition, the company did not comply with the requirements of Russian legislation on the “landing” of foreign IT companies.

Facebook was also blocked in Russia. The reason for the decision was the restriction on the part of the social network of access to a number of Russian media.