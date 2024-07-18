Musk Responds to Biden’s Accusations of Trying to Buy the Presidential Election

American businessman Elon Musk responded to criticism from US leader Joe Biden, who accused the entrepreneur and “his rich friends” of intending to buy the presidential elections to be held in November. This is written by RIA News.

One of the entrepreneur’s followers posted a screenshot of the president’s posts. “I live in his (Biden’s — Lenta.ru’s) head for free,” Musk responded.

Biden had previously criticized the billionaire, accusing him of trying to buy the election. The businessman had repeatedly made it clear that he would vote for Republican Trump in the upcoming election.

Musk also called Biden a “dark puppet” of the media and activists.