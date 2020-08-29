American entrepreneur Elon Musk said that Neuralink specialists successfully implanted the chips into the brains of pigs, and then removed them without harm to animals. TASS.

According to him, the developed prototypes and an improved model of the robot for their implantation were successfully tested on two pigs. It is reported that the chips allow monitoring the activity of the tactile centers of the animal’s brain via a wireless communication channel, recording what the pig touches with its snout.

“Over the past year, we have simplified our systems a lot: they now fit into a chip that takes up less space than a coin and can be completely hidden during implantation. It will completely merge with the skull bone and will be invisible from the outside, working all day without recharging, ”he explained.

It is noted that scientists have been able to successfully modify the work of several chains of neurons using implanted chips and electrodes to stimulate the activity of individual nerve cells.

In the future, the innovation can be used to combat epilepsy, paralysis and other diseases in which the work of the brain is disrupted.

Recall that Musk is in fourth place in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The first place is taken by the head of Amazon Jeff Bezos with a fortune of $ 202 billion, the second – by the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates ($ 124 billion). Third is Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ($ 115 billion).