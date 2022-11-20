Elon Musk announced this Saturday that he has decided to reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter after the result of a survey carried out on the social network itself by the tycoon. Trump, however, has an exclusive agreement with Truth Social, his own network, and has indicated his intention to continue with it.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, the businessman tweeted after a survey in which 15 million Twitter users voted, although the survey was viewed by 134 million, according to Musk. The result has been quite tight. 51.8% voted in favor of Trump’s return and 48.2% against.

Musk made it clear that he planned to reinstate Trump as soon as he took control of the social network, but then he has taken some time. In any case, the former president gives him pumpkins. Trump wrote a few weeks ago on Truth Social, his alternative to Twitter: “I am very glad that Twitter is now in safe hands, and will no longer be run by lunatics and maniacs from the radical left who really hate our country.” But, after throwing flowers at him and saying that now he must get rid of the bots and fake accounts, he made it clear that he is staying with his own social network: “It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

The truth is that Truth Social belongs to Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), of which Trump is president and founder. According to a brochure registered with the supervisor, The former president has agreed by contract to use that social network for all his messages and can only repeat them in others after six hours. Trump’s company would lose all its value without him as an agitator.

Musk had already lifted the suspension of the accounts of the humorist Kathie Griffin, the writer Jordan Peterson and the conservative satirical publication on Friday. The Babylon Bee. “The decision on Trump has not been made yet,” the tycoon had pointed out, who said that he was putting it to a vote and giving 24 hours to finish the survey.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has voted in favor of the social network Twitter returning Trump’s account. In his opinion, the use that the American conservative leader can make of this message service is part of freedom of expression. “The Statue of Liberty should not remain an empty symbol,” the Mexican had said through his own account.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

