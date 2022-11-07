On Twitter, the businessman said that the presidency is already a Democrat and that “shared power” curbs partisan excesses

Billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk has urged his followers on the social network to vote for Republican candidates for the US Congress in the midterm elections. The statement was given in official profile this Monday (7.Nov.2022).

In the publication, Musk addressed what he called “independently-minded voters”. “Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties. Therefore, I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, as the presidency is a Democrat.”he said.

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who really decide who’s in charge!”concluded Musk.

The US Congress will undergo a reconfiguration starting November 8. The date marks the beginning of the so-called US midterm elections.

The election will also decide the government of 36 of the 50 US states and is considered decisive for President Joe Biden. That’s because Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by a slim margin.

The 2020 elections, which decided the current composition of the US Legislature and elected Biden, also marked an unexpected victory for Democrats. It was the first time since 2008 that the party won a majority of Congress and elected a representative to the White House, which helped the US president in negotiations with congressmen to pass some proposals.

For the November 2022 elections, the 3 possible scenarios could change Biden’s form of government:

1) Democrats retain control of Congress. This would facilitate the president’s governability to approve projects that remain paralyzed, such as the proposal related to access to abortion;

two) Republicans win only one Legislative House. With that, they would be able to block some proposals from the White House and hinder the Biden administration;

3) Republicans win the House and Senate. Which would be even more difficult for the American president.

Surveys carried out by North American vehicles indicate the 2nd scenario as the probable one so far. Those elected will begin their term on January 3, 2023.