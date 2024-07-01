Musk reacted to a post about unrest in France with an exclamation point

American billionaire Elon Musk commented unrest in France that began after the announcement of the first results of the parliamentary elections.

He left a comment under a post by co-owner of the conservative news portal Trending Politics Collin Rugg, published on the social network X, about demonstrations and “chaos” amid the victory of Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally party in the first round. Musk reacted to what was happening in the country with an exclamation point.

On Sunday, June 30, it became known that the National Rally is leading in the first round of the French parliamentary elections. It was reported that the party will receive between 240 and 270 seats in parliament, which will give it a relative majority.