Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X | Photo: EFE/EPA/ZBIGNIEW MEISSNER

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, reacted on Tuesday night (13) to a post by journalist Glenn Greenwald about the newspaper’s report S. Paulo Newspaper which pointed out that Moraes would have used the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) as a parallel investigative arm against supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“The judge of Brazil’s Supreme Court who oversees a regime of repressive censorship and other authoritarian acts is Alexandre de Moraes. We obtained 6 gigabytes from his team among his top aides – audios, messages, texts – and we began reporting the revelations in Folha today,” said the journalist.

“Wow,” replied Musk, who in April of this year was included by Moraes in the investigation into digital militias.

In addition, Musk also shared a post from X’s Global Government Affairs account where a copy of a confidential decision by Moraes ordering the blocking of the accounts of Senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) and six other profiles was published.

“This platform is being asked to censor content in Brazil, where censorship demands that we violate Brazilian law! This is not right,” the billionaire commented.

Musk has been confronting Moraes since the publication of Twitter Files Brasil, a series of reports released and developed by journalists Eli Vieira, from People’s GazetteMichael Shellenberger and David Ágape, who revealed acts of censorship by the TSE and Moraes against the right in Brazil.

The billionaire has already accused Moraes of not following Brazilian law and due process, compared the minister to the villains Voldemort (Harry Potter) and Darth Vader (Star Wars) and also said that he acted “against democracy and the will of the Brazilian people”.

In addition to Musk, journalist Michael Shellenberger, from Twitter Files, also shared Greenwald’s post on his X profile, without additional comment.