November 20, 2022 17:30

The new owner of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk, reactivated the account of former US President Donald Trump, after it was banned after a number of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Musk wrote on his Twitter account, “The people have said their word. Trump will return,” after the positive result of a survey launched by Musk with the aim of making a decision about reactivating the account of the former US president. More than 15 million Twitter subscribers answered the poll question, and 51.8 percent voted “yes” to the Republican leader’s return to the platform. Donald Trump’s Twitter account reappeared a few minutes after Elon Musk’s announcement, and his last tweet dates back to January 8, 2021. The number of subscribers seemed unsteady, as it increased by three million in less than two hours, before suddenly declining. The former president’s account on the “Truth Social” network, which he established after closing his Twitter account, has 4.57 million followers. Three weeks after his acquisition of Twitter, the richest man in the world and the owner of Tesla and SpaceX said on Friday evening, with the launch of the referendum, that its results could affect the decision of the former president’s return to Twitter or not.

Source: agencies