Verified accounts: reading up to 10,000 posts per day;

Unverified accounts: reading up to 1,000 posts per day;

New unverified accounts: read up to 500 posts per day.

On the social network, he has already endorsed that the reading limit measure aims to ‘deal with extreme levels of data extraction and system manipulation’. Users soon associate Musk’s decision with the action of robots, such as ChatGPT.

“We will take legal action against those who stole our data and look forward to seeing them in court, which (optimistically) will be 2-3 years from now,” Musk said.