American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, made a series of posts on the platform this Thursday afternoon (29) criticizing the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, after the magistrate blocked the assets and bank accounts of Starlink, the businessman’s space company, in Brazil.

Musk made the comments in response to posts from other X users. In response to a message arguing that freedom is “under attack” in “countries like Brazil, France and the UK, but also in the US,” the billionaire commented: “The American Constitution is only as strong as those willing to protect it. The left has become the party of censorship around the world.”

Musk also reposted a message claiming that Moraes only summoned X to appoint a legal representative in Brazil, giving a 24-hour deadline on Wednesday night (28) to do so under threat of blocking the platform in the country, because he intended to have this representative arrested “immediately without due legal process”. The billionaire added the comment: “Exactly”.

Another user claimed that Moraes’ blocking decision would be an “illegal retaliation”, due to the fact that X and Starlink are different companies.

“This guy, Alexandre de Moraes, is a convicted criminal of the worst kind, disguised as a judge,” Musk responded.

The message that opened the series of posts was a response to a news story about the Starlink blockades in Brazil. “The tyrant Alexandre de Moraes is the dictator of Brazil. Lula is his lapdog,” Musk wrote.

THE People’s Gazette asked the Supreme Court’s press office for Moraes’ position on the billionaire’s criticisms. The press office said that the minister will not comment on the matter.