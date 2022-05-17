Billionaire Says Trading “Cannot Go Ahead” Until Bigtech Shows Evidence of Fake Account Data and Spam

Elon Musk he said that the Twitter purchase deal “cannot go forward” until the bigtech show evidence about fake account data and spam. The platform’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, said that less than 5% of the profiles are fake.

According to Musk, the number of fake accounts is 20%.

The billionaire said his offer ($44 billion) was “based on accuracy of Twitter’s SEC filings”. The SEC (Security and Exchange Commission) is an autarchy similar to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Yesterday, the CEO of Twitter refused to publicly show proof of 5% [usuários com contas falsas]. This deal cannot move forward until he does.”he added.

On Monday (May 16), on his Twitter profile, Agrawal described the difficulties that the bigtech faced with the spam’s and fake accounts. “Spam hurts real people’s Twitter experience, so it could hurt our business”he said.

Musk mocked several posts by the CEO of Twitter about the fake account policy on the platform.

Here is the sequence of the billionaire’s responses:

On Friday (May 13), Musk said the Twitter buyout deal is “temporarily suspended” while he waits for an estimate on spam and fake accounts on the net. Hours later, the billionaire stated “to be committed” with the purchase of bigtech.