Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, and Elon Musk, mastermind behind Tesla, put aside the duel they have been promising for months. The story began when Musk surprised everyone with a tweet stating that he was “ready for a cage fight”. Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, promptly responded with a provocative message, asking Musk to “send the position”. However, over the last few days, Zuckerberg has announced on his social profile that he has proposed a real date for the event. Ultimate Fighting Championship fight organizer Dana White even offered to make the fight an official competition for charity. But things have taken an unexpected turn.

Zuckerberg has shown that he is skilled in mixed martial arts, boasting that he entered his first jiujitsu tournament earlier this year. Musk, for his part, said last week that he prepares for the fight by lifting weights, with his own style all his own: “I don’t have time to train, so I just bring them to work.” The whole situation came to a head when Musk proposed an alternative in the face of Mark’s insistence: instead of an official confrontation, he suggested a “training” in the octagonal MMA ring in Zuckerberg’s backyard, as written in a private message disclosed by the Tesla CEO. This is the main reason why Zuckerberg decided it was time to “turn the page and focus on more challenging challenges with people who take sports seriously.”

Uncertainty over the date and location of the confrontation has sparked global interest, with Musk even going so far as to propose a gladiator scenario in Rome as the backdrop to the battle. Culture Minister Sangiuliano revealed that he had discussed the possibility of hosting a “major charitable and historically evocative event” with Musk, without specifying further details. The situation has drawn criticism from opposition politicians in Italy, who see Sangiuliano’s willingness to host the clash between the two billionaires as an affront to the nation’s dignity and history. Carlo Calenda, former minister of industry and head of the Action party, said that some things are not for sale, and among these are the dignity and history of a great nation. The rivalry between the two tycoons’ respective companies skyrocketed after Zuckerberg launched Threads through his company Meta. Twitter (now X), whose lawyers recently sent a cease and desist letter to Zuckerberg, claims that Meta has committed “misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”