Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 20:23

The businessman and owner of X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk, shared this Sunday, the 7th, a video on how to use the Virtual Private Network (VPN), Virtual Private Network, in Portuguese. The initiative takes place at a time of possible blocking of the social network in Brazil, if the company fails to comply with legal measures imposed by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

A VPN is a private connection that allows access to a network different from yours, that is, the same as connecting to the internet from another place. This mechanism can be used in an attempt to access X in the event of a block determined by the STF.

Musk shared the video from a profile called Dose Designer, who published the guidelines. “Simply download a VPN app of your choice, launch it, and connect to your preferred location. Once activated and connected, you will be able to access any application restricted in your region,” he said in the post. Musk, while sharing, said that using VPN is “very easy”.

Afterwards, Musk published a message aimed at network users in Brazil, after a user encouraged Brazilians to download a VPN. According to Musk, the initiative takes place so that they can continue to use the platform.

Since Saturday, the 6th, businessman Elon Musk, owner of the social network, published questions about minister Alexandre de Moraes' decisions to deactivate, through investigations, profiles of people linked to Bolsonarism.

This Sunday, the 7th, Musk continued: “This judge blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the Constitution and the population of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached,” he posted. Musk's idea is to reactivate Bolsonarist profiles, such as that of businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan.