Twitter owner Elon Musk announced in a series of messages on Saturday that he will soon introduce a more expensive subscription, whereby users will no longer see advertisements. That would mean a radical change in the platform’s revenue model.

“Advertising is too common and too big. We are taking steps to address these two issues in the coming weeks,” Musk said.



Twitter is in trouble after being bought by Musk at the end of October. The company’s turnover fell by about 35 percent in the last quarter of last year to more than 1 billion dollars (910 million euros). The man behind Tesla and SpaceX laid off more than half of its staff, feuded with Apple and saw many advertisers withdraw for the time being over concerns about an increase in hate speech. See also The residents of Salt, surrounded by garbage: "We are in the middle of the shit"

If Musk implements the changes, it will mean a radical change in Twitter’s revenue model. Until recently, the company had to rely mainly on advertising revenue, before launching a paid subscription service in mid-December last year. In addition, users pay between 7.5 and 10 euros per month. The so-called ‘Twitter Blue’ is now available in the US, Canada, UK, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

Subscribers receive a much-wanted verification checkmark after their name, something that until recently was only reserved for organizations or individuals whose identity had been checked. This does not apply to the new paying customers, which means that Twitter Blue is regularly abused to mislead other users or to extort money.

Soon there will be an even more expensive subscription formula for an ad-free Twitter. It is not yet clear what the new subscription will cost exactly.