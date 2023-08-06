Musk expressed his willingness to pay lawsuits to victims for likes in the social network X

Users of Twitter (new name – X) who have faced unfair treatment by employers due to publications or likes on the platform, the social network is ready to pay a legal bill. This was stated by the head of the company, American billionaire Elon Musk. RIA News.

The entrepreneur promised that the company would reimburse the costs of lawsuits to everyone who found themselves in a similar situation. “No restrictions,” he stressed.

On July 24, Twitter was renamed to X. Innovations also affected the platform logo: instead of a blue bird, it now shows the letter X.