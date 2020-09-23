Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised to create a “cheap” unmanned vehicle. Reported by the New York Post.

According to him, in three years the company will start producing really attractive cars for 25 thousand dollars (about 1.9 million rubles). At the same time, Musk noted that the car will be completely unmanned.

It is noted that the most budgetary Tesla model at the moment costs about 38 thousand dollars (2.9 million rubles).

Earlier, Musk crashed Tesla shares ahead of Battery Day, the day of the presentation of new technologies related to batteries. Analysts expected the company to introduce its own battery pack that would allow Tesla to maintain an edge over its competitors in the electric car market. However, Musk dashed investors’ hopes.