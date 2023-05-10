Musk: Twitter will add video and audio calls and encryption of private messages

Soon, the social network Twitter will feature video and audio calls. About it declared entrepreneur, owner of this social network Elon Musk, sharing the news in his account.

Musk has promised that voice and video chats will be available to anyone who is registered on the platform. “You can communicate with people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number,” the businessman said.

The owner of the social network also said that end-to-end encryption of private messages will be added on Wednesday. The release of encrypted messages Direct Message V1.0 should take place on May 10th.

Earlier, Elon Musk commented on the statement of the American TV presenter Tucker Carlson, who announced the launch of his show on Twitter and denied signing an agreement with him to launch the project.

Previously retired from Fox News, Carlson announced the launch of his show on Musk’s social network. According to him, this platform is one of the few where freedom of speech is allowed.

The presenter, who criticized the American authorities during the broadcast, left Fox News on April 24. The reasons for the decision were not disclosed.