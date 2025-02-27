Musk premieres at the presidential cabinet meeting and Trump praises his work: “Who is not in favor, to say it”

Trump has invited the billionaire to the government cabinet to explain his work in the face of recent tensions with high positions of the Executive Trump goes out to the rescue of Musk after the resignations in the Doge and puts it in the first meeting of his cabinet

First was the oval office; Now, the presidential cabinet meeting. Elon Musk appeared Wednesday at the first meeting of high positions of the Republican Administration. President Donald Trump added one more chair to the billionaire after several secretaries of his government began to contradict Doge’s cuts. Trump tries to restore and consolidate the power of his right hand within the administration, while makeup the first cracks under his command.

Discord began with an email that Doge sent all federal workers last weekend. They were asked to explain what tasks had performed the previous week, under threat of being fired if they did not respond. Chiefs of some agencies and departments, such as the new director of the FBI, Kash Patel (faithful follower of Trump), ordered their employees to ignore the mail. In the case of FBI, CIA, Justice or State Department workers, there was a risk of compromising critical information if they responded.

Trump already tried to rescue Musk yesterday by supporting his work from the Oval Office while signing more executive orders. This morning, before the meeting, has published in Truth Social: “All cabinet members are extremely happy with Elon. The media will see that at this morning’s meeting !! ”

At the meeting, Trump has defended the ultimatum that Musk sent to federal workers before the cabinet members. “I think everyone on this table is very in favor of it, and if they are not, I would like them to say it, but they are very in favor. Letters were sent to people just to find out if they exist. Do they work? Who do they work for? Where are they? Where have you been working? If they have been working for other companies or other entities at all, being paid by the Government, ”said the president, who has praised Musk’s work again. They have not lacked the laughter of alleged camaraderie by the members of the Government and the praise towards the billionaire. Everything to content the president in his goal of showing a united administration under his leadership.

The billionaire has not achieved a place at the cabinet table, but has sat in a corner of the room along with other positions that have not been certified by the Senate. Musk does not formally have an elected office, but acting under the condition of “special employee” while the questions are piled up around the conflict of interests he can represent. For more Inri, in a judicial document, the White House denied that the owner of X was the administrator of the Doge.



The president of the United States, Donald Trump, offers statements during a cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 in Washington. In the background, with a cap, the CEO of Tesla and Spacex, Elon Musk, who heads the Government Efficiency Department (Doge).



As usual, Musk has appeared with his black cap and t -shirt, contradicting the traditional White House clothing code. “I’m just a technical support here,” The billionaire has pointed out which has defended its objective of achieving “a reduction in the deficit of one billion dollars in the fiscal year of 2026”. Musk thanked the support of the agencies and departments, obviating the opposition of the last days.

On the ultimatum he sent by mail to federal workers this weekend – and who had to reculate granting a “second chance” to respond – Musk has assured that he only fulfilled orders. “The president encouraged me via Truth social and completed it with a call to make it more aggressive. And it was like: ‘Of course, Mr. President!’ The president is the commander in chief and I do what the president asks for. So they sent an email to all. Just to repeat it: the president said that ‘yes’ and I did it. ” Musk has already advanced that they will send a second email and that employees can respond by saying that, if the work is classified, it is enough to indicate it without giving more details.

Musk has defended that his goal is only to cut those people who do not work and maintain the “essential and who do a good job.” In recent days he has fed the theory, without evidence, that there are federal workers that do not exist, but continue to charge public coffers. An idea that Trump has not stopped repeating too.

The presence of Musk at the Cabinet meeting is a symbolic image of the degree of favor that has managed to get won with Trump. When Doge and Musk agreed to sensitive information when entering some departments, such as treasure and access to social security number, alarms jumped at the fact that a private citizen had access to sensitive data from citizens. Several judges have come to block Musk’s access and his working group to this type of information. Now, Trump includes it at the Government’s High Level Meeting, where national issues are discussed and classified information is shared.

Gold card and tariffs

At the meeting, Trump has given more details about the Gold Cards program announced on Tuesday from the Oval Office. The president has defended this type of visas, which will be sold for a value of five million dollars, as a way of capturing talent for the country and at the same time letting the public debt solve.

“Maybe let’s not sell many, but I think we are going to sell many, because I really believe that no other country could do this. People do not want to go to other countries, they want to come here, everyone wants to come here, especially since November 5, ”said Trump, who has assured that he has spoken with Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, and that” will make an investment of 500,000 million dollars, I think it’s for tariffs. ”

At the meeting, Trump has also assured that he will impose tariffs of “25% in general terms” to the European Union from April 2. “The EU was created to annoy the United States. That is its purpose, ”said the tycoon.

#Musk #premieres #presidential #cabinet #meeting #Trump #praises #work #favor