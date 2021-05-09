The Dogecoin cryptocurrency will soon “take over the world”, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted on May 8 as the host of Saturday Night Live.

“It started as a joke based on an Internet meme, but now it’s a reality,” said the entrepreneur.

According to him, cryptocurrency is “an irrepressible financial instrument that will take over the world.”

As writes BloombergMusk’s performance was followed by a drop in Dogecoin in price from 66 cents to 48. Almost an hour after the start of the show, Dogecoin dropped to 48 cents – up from 66 cents before the start of the broadcast. After that, fluctuations were observed, but the cryptocurrency did not return to its price before the show.

At the beginning of the program, Musk also invited his mother, May Musk, to the stage. The woman asked her son what gift she would receive from him on Mother’s Day.

“I just hope it’s not Dogecoin,” she joked, to which she received the answer “It’s him,” writes Global News.

On April 28, the Dogecoin price on the Binance exchange rose 24% in an hour – from $ 0.25 to $ 0.31, after Musk mentioned the cryptocurrency on Twitter.

In early February, this cryptocurrency rose by a record 780%. Another jump in prices occurred after Elon Musk posted on Twitter the words Doge in response to the picture with the Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The price of cryptocurrency at the moment increased by 76%.

On January 29, it became known that as a result of the rapid growth of the Dogecoin (DOGE) token rate, traders suffered losses in the amount of more than $ 300 million per day. The tendency to liquidate the token rate is due to its colossal fluctuations. On January 28, its price was less than $ 0.008, and the next day it set a new all-time high of $ 0.087.