Musk: US to face mass famine due to Harris’ plan to combat rising prices

The victory of US Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential elections will lead to mass starvation in the country. This was reported on her page on the social network X said American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk.

He reposted a statement by a financial expert who commented on Harris’s plan to introduce a program to limit food prices. The analyst is confident that this will lead to the end of the US as a state and mass hunger, since food producers will go bankrupt due to the loss of business profitability.

“Accurate conclusion,” Musk commented on the expert’s publication.

Earlier, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump turned to former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for help in preparing for the debate with Kamala Harris. Gabbard faced Harris during the Democratic primaries in the previous election, winning that one.