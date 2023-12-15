American billionaire Elon Musk assessed with two exclamation marks the adoption of the US defense budget for 2024 with the allocation of funds to Ukraine. His comment appeared on December 15 on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Thus, he responded to director Robbie Starbuck's post on the same topic. In his text, Starbuck ironically congratulated American citizens on the vote of congressmen to increase the amounts “for the total betrayal of Ukraine.”

The draft US defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year (began on October 1) in the amount of $886.3 billion was approved the day before, on December 14. It was supported by 310 members of the House of Representatives, 118 were against it, of which 45 are members of the Democratic Party and 73 are members of the Republican Party. Prior to this, it was approved by the Senate, and will then go to US President Joe Biden for signature.

This year, the budget for American defense needs was increased by about 3%, indicates “Gazeta.ru”.

Earlier, on December 14, the German newspaper Die Zeit noted that the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States turned out to be a failure for him. It was noted that a year ago Zelensky was greeted in Washington “as a hero,” but now all his requests for the supply of additional weapons to Ukraine were in vain.

Prior to this, on December 12, during a meeting with Zelensky, Biden announced his order to allocate another $200 million to Ukraine, but added that Washington’s ability to help it was nearing its end.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.