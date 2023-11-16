Businessman met with Chinese president in the United States; Xi Jinping was with Joe Biden on Wednesday

The CEO of Tesla and owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, published a photo on his profile on the social network this Thursday (16.Nov.2023) with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “May there be prosperity for all”, wrote the businessman. In the image, he appears greeting the Chinese leader, who is in the United States and met with Democratic President Joe Biden, as well as other businesspeople from areas such as technology, logistics and medicines. Musk is interested in expanding business in Chinese territory.