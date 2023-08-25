Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been promoting the long-delayed sci-fi-inspired Cybertruck on social media this week, CNBC reported.

However, the EV maker has yet to release final pricing or specifications for the pickup truck, which it first unveiled in November 2019, and a company-wide email from Elon Musk implies he’s concerned about ” precision” in the pickup’s manufacturing because its “straight edges” mean variances appear “like a sore thumb.”

The company has not said when it expects to be able to mass-produce the vehicle.

What Musk said in the email implies that Tesla is still struggling with the quality of the Cybertruck.

Tesla shares fell 2.12 percent after Musk’s comments about Cybertruck and email.

This is what the email said, transcribed by CNBC.

From: Elon Musk

To all

Date: August 23, 2023

Subject: Cybertruck Accuracy

Due to the nature of the Cybertruck, which is made of shiny metal with mostly straight edges, any dimensional variation is a pain in the ass.

All parts on this vehicle, whether in-house or from suppliers, must be designed and manufactured with sub-10 micron precision.

That means all part dimensions must be to the third decimal place in millimeters and tolerances must be specified in single-digit microns.

If LEGO and soda cans, which are very low cost, can do this, so can we.

Precision preaches perfectionism.

Elon