Musk pledges amnesty on Twitter starting next week

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco: New owner has promised reactivation of suspended accounts “provided they have not broken the law or engaged in flagrant spam” 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, said on Thursday (24) that he will offer an amnesty for accounts that were suspended before he bought the platform. However, he did not say which ones would be reactivated and imposed certain conditions for this return.

It all started when Musk asked in a Twitter poll: “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty for suspended accounts, as long as they haven’t broken the law or engaged in blatant spam?” In total, 72.4% of the poll participants answered in the affirmative.

A few hours later, the billionaire wrote: “The people have spoken. The amnesty starts next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei [a voz do povo é a voz de

Deus]🇧🇷

Recently, Musk had already carried out a poll about the return to Twitter of former US president Donald Trump, who was banned from the platform after the invasion of the US Congress in January last year.

Most of the participants opted for the return of Trump, whose account was reactivated. The former president, however, said he will continue to post only on his social network, Truth Social.