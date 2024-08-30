Musk: Platforms in Brazil follow Moraes’ censorship orders

Elon Musk, owner of X. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Zbigniew Meissner

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, said through his profile on the platform on Friday morning (30) that other social networks in Brazil are not being “persecuted” by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), because they are “silently” following “censorship” orders that are issued by him.

Musk’s statement came after sharing a post from a user who questioned why Moraes’ orders were, at this moment, being intensely directed only against X.

“Why is Alexandre de Moraes only attacking X when Brazil has many other social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube? Does this mean that all other platforms are complying with his illegal censorship orders?”, wrote the user, to which Musk responded: “Other platforms in Brazil are silently obeying the illegal political censorship demands of the dictator De Voldemort”, making a comparison between Moraes and the villain from “Harry Potter”.

In addition to the post about other social networks operating in Brazil, Musk also accused Moraes of being involved in alleged electoral interference in the country.

“Dictator Voldemort is engaging in illegal election interference in Brazil,” Musk wrote when sharing a post by influencer Mario Nawfal, which contains a video of an interview with host Tucker Carlson talking about alleged US interference in the politics of other countries.

In another post, Musk stated that Moraes is a disgrace to the judges’ robes.

“He is a disgrace to the judges’ robes,” wrote the businessman when sharing a post by journalist Glenn Greenwald, where he mentions that “among all the dangerous and tyrannical attributes of Alexandre de Moraes in Brazil — and the list is very long — the most extreme is the frequency with which he imposes severe punishments without any pretense of due process, let alone a trial where guilt is proven.”

Musk also agreed with a post where a user said X is “just trying to follow the laws of Brazil without favoring or harming any political candidate.”