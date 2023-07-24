NY.- Elon Musk said today that he plans to change Twitter’s bird logo to an X, the latest of several major changes since he bought the social network for $44 billion last year.

In a series of tweets beginning shortly after midnight ET, the owner of Twitter said he wanted to make the change globally starting Monday.

“And soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, little by little, to all the birds,” Musk wrote on his account.

The change is not surprising, given Musk’s long history with the name “X,” said Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce. Tesla’s billionaire CEO tweeted in October that “buying Twitter is an accelerator to creating X, the app for everything.”

Musk’s rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, is commonly known as SpaceX. And in 1999, Musk founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.

“Not sure what subtle clues led to it, but I like the letter X,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

Hours later, Linda Yaccarino, the former NBC Universal executive whom Musk named Twitter CEO in May, weighed in on the decision.

“It is an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another great impression,” Yaccarino tweeted from his account. “Twitter made a huge impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global public square.”

Yaccarino wrote on Twitter that X would be “the future state of unlimited interactivity—focusing on audio, video, messaging, payment/banking—by creating a global marketplace of ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”

But the change on Twitter was met with skepticism.

The change will be very confusing to a large part of Twitter’s audience, which has already resented the social platform due to other changes Musk has made, Adamson said.

“They won’t understand,” he said. “It’s a fitting end to a phenomenal denouement for an iconic brand and business.”

Musk this month imposed new limits on the platform, a move widely criticized for scaring away advertisers and undermining the social network’s influence as a trendsetter.

The higher tweet view threshold is part of an $8-a-month subscription service that Musk launched earlier this year with the goal of increasing Twitter revenue. Revenue has fallen sharply since Musk took over the company and laid off nearly three-quarters of the workforce to cut costs and avoid bankruptcy.

Advertisers are crucial to Musk and Twitter after many abandoned the platform in the first months since he acquired the company, fearing their brands would be hurt in the ensuing chaos. Advertisers have cut spending in part because of changes Musk has made that have allowed more hateful content to spread and have offended a broader part of the platform’s audience.

Musk said in late April that some advertisers had returned, without elaborating.

Musk’s decision to change the logo to an “X” also comes as Twitter faces competition from Meta’s new app, Threads, launched earlier this month, an alternative for those who are tired of Twitter.

Threads bills itself as the text version of Instagram, which Meta says offers “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”

In the first five days of its launch, 100 million people signed up for Threads, according to a post on Threads by Instagram director Adam Mosseri.