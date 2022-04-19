DAccording to a press report, the US financial investor Apollo may want to get involved in a takeover of the short message service Twitter. The company is considering backing either tech billionaire Elon Musk or another bidder with capital or loans in a bid, reported the Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”) on Tuesday night and referred to people familiar with the matter. The financial investor has also played through a possible cooperation between its Internet service Yahoo and Twitter. Apollo had taken over Yahoo from the US telecommunications group Verizon.

Musk made an attempt to buy Twitter last week. He already holds a good nine percent of the shares and is offering all Twitter shareholders $54.20 per share. The 50-year-old explained that he “technically” had the necessary funds to pull off the $40 billion (37 billion euro) deal. The key question is whether enough current shareholders are willing to sell their shares at the price being offered. According to the “Wall Street Journal”, other financial investors such as Thoma Bravo are already interested in the short message service.

Twitter is resisting Musk’s takeover attempt. The countermeasure provides that other shareholders can buy additional shares cheaply if a buyer exceeds the 15 percent mark. The move is a classic “poison pill” that companies threatened by takeovers resort to. The plan should apply for one year, said the Twitter board of directors. An exception would be if a deal is approved by the board of directors.