Since buying Twitter and changing its name to X, Elon Musk has promised that people who were unfairly silenced for opinions posted on the platform would have their defense expenses paid by the social network. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Elon Musk and his social network X will pay for the defense of Canadian doctor Kulvinder Kaur Gill against “government-supported efforts to cancel her freedom of expression”, the platform announced this Sunday (24). The initiative is part of the billionaire's promise to help those who have been unfairly persecuted for expressions posted on the social network, which is the former Twitter.

Gill practices in the areas of immunology and pediatrics. She spoke out publicly on Twitter during the pandemic against the Canadian federal government and the province of Ontario for imposing lockdowns and mandatory Covid-19 vaccines. The official note from as a professional.

The note says that the legal battle cost her all her savings, imposing a debt equivalent to R$1.1 million (300 thousand Canadian dollars) with the Court. With the help of other unorthodox pandemic figures such as Jay Battacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford and one of the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration (which advocated policies focused on groups vulnerable to the disease instead of authoritarian measures), the pediatrician had already managed to raise 63% of the debt on a “crowdfunding” website. Musk and the company will complete the rest of the goal.

“Freedom of speech is the foundation stone of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all its forms,” declared X. “We must do what we can to protect it, and at X we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely.”

Kulvinder Gill reported on her social media account that she was contacted by the platform. “Elon made a commitment to help in my appeal against the three warnings from the Council because of my tweets of 2020 in opposition to lockdowns, until the end”, detailed the doctor.