According to company founder Elon Musk, the patient who recently had a chip from the US start-up Neuralink inserted into his brain can control a computer mouse via his brain. "The progress is good, the patient appears to have recovered completely, with no side effects known to us," said Musk in a live audio conversation on his online service Chips in a human brain.

The patient was even “able to control the mouse, moving it on the screen using just his thoughts,” Musk assured. We are currently working with the patient to move the cursor specifically to the left and right, up and down, using the power of his thoughts. After all, this is necessary “if you want to click on something and move it to another location”.

The Neuralink implants are about the size of five coins stacked on top of each other. In the future, they will help people with neurological diseases such as Parkinson's or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), but will also fundamentally enable a direct connection between the brain and computers and artificial intelligence, thereby increasing human abilities.

For testing purposes, the implant had already been inserted into a macaque, which was able to play the video game “Pong” without a joystick, mouse or keyboard.

Neuralink, based in Fremont, California, was founded in 2016. According to data service provider Pitchbook, it had more than 400 employees in 2023. In August and November last year, the company collected investments totaling $323 million (€298 million) in two tranches. Neuralink points to a wide range of possible uses: In the future, it wants to use its implants to restore mobility to paralyzed people, make blind people see again and cure mental illnesses such as depression.







However, Musk's start-up is not the only company working on brain-computer interfaces. In 2019, the Clinatec research institute in Grenoble, France, presented an implant that is intended to be implanted in paraplegics so that they can control an exoskeleton, move their arms again or move around.

In July 2022, the Australian company Synchron announced that it had attached a chip to the brain of a patient for the first time. Unlike Neuralink, the synchronous implant is connected to the brain from the outside, so that the patient's skull does not have to be opened.

In September, the Dutch company Onward announced that it would test the coupling of a brain implant with an implant that stimulates the spinal cord. In this way, people with paralyzed arms and legs can become mobile again.