American businessman Elon Musk on Tuesday, April 25, said that the use of the dollar as a sanctions instrument leads to the abandonment of its use in the world.

Thus, he commented on a post on Twitter, the author of which pointed out that the process of de-dollarization of the world economy is now happening 10 times faster than in the previous two decades.

“If you weaponize a currency enough times, other countries will stop using it,” Musk wrote.

The day before, on April 24, CCTV reported that the US sanctions policy against Russia caused a reaction in the world, as a result of which the dollar was under threat. It is noted that states that did not dare to act openly for fear of retribution from Washington realized that the United States could use dollar assets to attack other countries at any time. This forces countries to think about their autonomy and actively seek to diversify assets to ensure their own economic security.

On April 19, currency analyst Steven Jen said that the US has accelerated the dollar’s collapse by deciding to use the global financial system against Russia. He added that the share of the dollar among the world’s official reserve currencies has decreased from 73% in 2001 to 55% in 2021, and in 2022 the level fell even lower – to 47%.

At the same time, Business Insider noted that the position of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency weakened 10 times faster in 2022.

On March 30, the Global Times said that the US itself is instigating a global trend towards abandoning the dollar. They use currency as a tool of coercion all over the world.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on February 28, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the world is undergoing a process of de-dollarization, countries have begun to “rely more on their national currencies.”