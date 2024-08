Elon Musk, owner of X, spoke out through a series of posts on his account on the platform about the subpoena issued by Minister Moraes | Photo: Steve Jurvetson/Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire Elon Musk spoke out this Thursday (29) about the subpoena issued on Wednesday night (28) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who ordered X to appoint a new legal representative in Brazil under penalty of suspension of the platform within 24 hours if his order was not complied with.

In a series of posts on his X account, Musk criticized Moraes’ action, compared him again to the villain Voldemort from “Harry Potter”and said the minister was “violating the laws he swore to uphold.”

Musk’s first criticism came when he shared a news story from journalist Michael Shellenberger’s profile. In this post, Shellenberger posted a photo of a story from State where legal experts claim that the summons of Moraes via X is “atypical and illegal”.

“This ‘judge’ has repeatedly violated the laws he swore to uphold,” wrote Musk, in a comment made when sharing Shellenberger’s post.

In another post, when sharing news from a profile that mentioned that X was first among the most downloaded news platforms in the Apple app store in Brazil, Musk said that “people want to know the truth.”

In direct response to the subpoena published by the STF’s official account on X, where the platform’s government affairs account and Musk’s own profile were tagged, the billionaire published an image generated by artificial intelligence showing Moraes was arrested and wrote: “One day, Alexandre, that photo of you in prison will be real. Mark my words.” Musk directly quoted the minister’s profile in this post.

In another image published in the same response – a photo of a toilet paper generated by artificial intelligence with the name “Alexandre” – Musk asked: “Did you like my toilet paper?”

OX has not yet officially stated whether or not it will comply with Moraes’ order.