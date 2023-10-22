Elon Musk offered Wikipedia a billion dollars for an indecent renaming

American businessman, owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, offered the Internet encyclopedia Wikipedia a billion dollars if it agreed to take on an indecent name. A post about this appeared on his profile in X.

“I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia,” Musk wrote. Dick in English means the male sexual organ and is a vulgar word.

Before proposing an indecent renaming, the entrepreneur suspected Wikipedia of misappropriation of funds. “Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation wants so much money? They are definitely not needed for the work of Wikipedia,” he said in his X.

In early October, Musk ridiculed Vladimir Zelensky with a meme, who is asking his allies for financial assistance. After this, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine accused the businessman of pro-Russian propaganda.