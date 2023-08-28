NBC News: Ramaswamy candidate nominates Musk for US presidential adviser

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has proposed Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as a potential White House adviser. The politician said he would offer Musk this post if he wins the 2024 elections. nbc news.

“I enjoyed getting to know Elon Musk better recently and I expect him to be an interesting advisor of mine,” Ramaswamy said. Previously, he praised Musk for the way the businessman modernized the social network Twitter, calling it a symbol of the approach to reduce the federal bureaucracy and noting that he wants to do the same with the administrative state.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, wrote on social network X (formerly Twitter) that Ramaswami is “a very promising candidate.”

Vivek Ramaswamy is the only Republican presidential candidate who, during his party’s debate, opposed further military aid to Ukraine. “The alliance between Russia and China is the biggest threat we face,” he explained.