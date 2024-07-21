Elon Musk: Democrats Fear Donald Trump Because He Is Not A Puppet
Democrats fear former US President Donald Trump because he is not a puppet. With such a statement spoke American entrepreneur Elon Musk on his social network page X.
He commented on the withdrawal of the current head of state Joe Biden from the presidential race. He called this decision a rejection of “an old puppet in favor of one that has a better chance of deceiving the public.”
#Musk #Names #Reason #Democrats #Fear #Trump
Leave a Reply