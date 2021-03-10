The leakage of helium into the engine upon landing caused the explosion of a prototype intended for missions to Mars, the Starship 10 spacecraft of the American company SpaceX. This was stated by the founder of the company Elon Musk in his Twitter on Tuesday, March 9th.

SN10 engine was low on thrust due (probably) to partial helium ingestion from fuel header tank. Impact of 10m / s crushed legs & part of skirt. Multiple fixes in work for SN11. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2021

According to him, due to the partial ingress of helium from the fuel tank, the SN10 engine lacked power, which led to the breakdown of the supports at a speed of 10 m / s and part of the lower part of the shell.

On March 3, during a test flight, SpaceX’s Starship SN10 prototype rose to an altitude of about 10 km, turned around, landed, but exploded a few minutes later. This is the third test, during the two previous ships also exploded.

Later, experts interviewed by Izvestia said that the Starship SN10 prototype launched by SpaceX could explode on landing due to the ingress of fuel vapors into the tail section, where the hot elements of the engine are located.