American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, returned to posting about Brazil on the platform on Thursday afternoon (29).

In one of them, he commented on a tribute he received in 2022 from the Brazilian government and lamented the current situation, with the threat of blocking the social network and the freezing of the assets and bank accounts of Starlink, another company owned by the businessman, in Brazil, by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

In May 2022, Musk was in Brazil and received the National Order of Merit from then-president Jair Bolsonaro for “services rendered” to the country.

At the time, Bolsonaro said that Musk’s purchase of Twitter (which would later have its name changed to X), announced the previous month and which would be completed in October of that year, was a “breath of hope” and that the billionaire was a “myth of freedom”.

The then Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, spoke about the work of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in the Amazon. The event took place in Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo.

In response to a post citing the 2022 honor and Moraes’s measures, Musk wrote: “How quickly times change.”

Shortly after, American journalist Michael Shellenberger, one of the authors of the Twitter Files Brasil series of reports, made a post on X saying that the country is now a dictatorship “run by two men, President Lula and Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes”.

“Today, they are destroying freedom of speech and free markets. Brazil is no longer safe for foreign investment and its currency should reflect that,” Shellenberger wrote. Musk shared the post and added a brief comment: “Correct.”